11 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Search for Escaped Lions Continues

Pretoria — Officials from the South African National Parks and the South African Police Service are still searching for the four lions that escaped from the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Sunday night.

Four lions were spotted in Matsulu, a village outside the park.

SANParks has urged the Matsulu community to exercise extra caution.

"We are still searching for the lions... Our officials are doing everything possible to recapture the lions," said KNP spokesperson William Mabasa.

SANParks has urged citizens to report any sightings of these dangerous predators to the authorities on 0800 10111.

