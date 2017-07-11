Kenya: Condolence Books Opened for Nkaissery in All 47 Counties

Nairobi — Condolences books for the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery were opened Tuesday in all 47 counties.

The condolence books are also available at Harambee House, KICC and the Nairobi Baptist Church.

A memorial service which will be open to the public will be held on Thursday at the Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong road.

Nkaissery will be buried on Saturday at the family home in Bisil, Kajiado.

An autopsy on the body of the late CS revealed that he died of a heart attack and results of the post-mortem showed no evidence of foul play.

The post-mortem was conducted by the government pathologist in the presence of two family pathologists, two family doctors, the family lawyer and a family member.