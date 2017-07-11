11 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Condolence Books Opened for Nkaissery in All 47 Counties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Condolences books for the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery were opened Tuesday in all 47 counties.

The condolence books are also available at Harambee House, KICC and the Nairobi Baptist Church.

A memorial service which will be open to the public will be held on Thursday at the Nairobi Baptist Church on Ngong road.

Nkaissery will be buried on Saturday at the family home in Bisil, Kajiado.

An autopsy on the body of the late CS revealed that he died of a heart attack and results of the post-mortem showed no evidence of foul play.

The post-mortem was conducted by the government pathologist in the presence of two family pathologists, two family doctors, the family lawyer and a family member.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.