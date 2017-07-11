South Africa: Metrorail Services to Resume Between Vereeniging, Midway

Metrorail's services between Veereniging and Midway will resume on Tuesday after protesters demanding housing stopped trains from running last month.

It was, however, still unsafe to operate trains between Midway and Johannesburg, Gauteng Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said on Monday.

Provincial manager Goodman Matampi warned that if the lives of commuters were threatened, the service would be suspended for much longer.

Talks were being held with community leaders in Klipspruit to ensure that all trains could return to service.

Trains were halted in June after a violent housing protest. Residents from an informal settlement in Vereeniging blocked a railway line with rocks.

Metrorail management condemned the violence, service delivery protests, and criminals who vandalised rail facilities.

Matampi said people needed to help protect these important services that supported economic activity in the province.

Commuters could report any incidents to their nearest police station or to Metrorail's security and protection services: Johannesburg on 011 7748566/7/8 and Pretoria on 012 315 2777/2566.

Source: News24