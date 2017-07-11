Kenya: Captain Saruni Out to Lead Kenyan Youth By Example

Team Kenya captain David Saruni is a man on a mission.

The Form Four student at Mogonga Secondary School not only wants to lead by example but is also out to prove that Kenya can be a force to reckon with in sprint events by sealing a podium finish in boys' 400m hurdles.

Saruni believes a good performance from him will spur his team mates to also aim higher in their respective events.

"I want to follow in the footsteps of World 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett by making history on home soil," said Saruni.

"I want to be the first Kenyan to win a world title in sprints at this edition of youth competition."

Saruni says he has had the best training under legendary coach Rose Tata-Muya since the team entered camp three weeks ago. "I have gained courage and skills to attack the hurdles. I am going for gold and as the captain I should lead by example,"says Saruni, who was quit football and decathlon while still in Form One in 2014.

"My teacher Peter Mugo thought I could become a better sprinter after watching me compete in the inter-classes championships. My speed with the ball amazed him and he advised me to try decathlon," said Saruni.

It didn't take long before Saruni represented Mogonga in 2015 secondary schools national games while in Form Two. He didn't reach the finals in the 100m and 200m races, but the future looked bright for Saruni, who took bronze in 200m before finishing fifth in 400m.

This year, Saruni scaled to 400m hurdles, winning right from the zonal championships to the nationals in Mombasa. He clocked 53.0 seconds in Mombasa before timing personal best 51.5seconds during national trials for World Under-18 event.

"I'm targeting sub-50 seconds at the world youth event before focusing on qualifying for the World Under-20 Championships next year in a new event," said Saruni, who expect an equally good performances from his counterparts.

He hopes to scale up to 800m races next year and insists hosting World Under-18 Championships should open a new front for the development of athletics in Kenya.