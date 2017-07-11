South Africa: Cape Town Dams 25.4 Percent Full

Despite an increase in water levels since June, the City of Cape Town says dam storage levels and usable water are still very low. The city said in a statement on Monday that dam storage levels were at 25.4% and usable water levels were at approximately 15.4%.

Water levels have increased by 6%, from 19.4%, since June 6.

In 2016, at this time, dams were 36% full.

Collective water usage is 619 million litres per day, which is 119 million litres above the new target of 500 million litres of collective water usage under Level 4b water restrictions.

All water users are required to use less than 87l of water per person per day.

The city's mayoral committee member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; and Energy, Xanthea Limberg, encouraged everyone to brainstorm new ways of saving water.

Also read: Jail time, hefty fines for repeat water wasters, warns city Limberg said plans to partner with the private sector - to create a short-term emergency water supply using desalination, storm water capture or aquifer extractions - were in progress.

"Today [Monday] is the closing date for responses in terms of the Request for Information to the private sector, which we issued to see how partnerships can help us with our short-term emergency supply schemes," Limberg said.

She said all submissions would be analysed from this week onward.

Other emergency and high-user interventions were also under way.

Source: News24