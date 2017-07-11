Rwanda: Tigo Rwanda Renovates Homes for Genocide Survivors

Tigo Rwanda, in partnership with the National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG) and Rukumberi Sector, in Ngoma District officially closed its annual '100 Days of Love' campaign with renovation of houses and payment of health insurance for Genocide survivors.

Tigo renovated two dilapidated homes and installed electricity in 25 homes as well as provide 100 Mutuelle des Sante (health insurance) cards to vulnerable survivors.

One of the survivors, Marcel Rwamihigo, whose home was renovated, said that it was a dream come true for his family.

"I am so happy and thankful. My house was built in 1997 and it was getting extremely dilapidated but I refused support to get it renovated because, as the chairman of Ibuka a (Genocide survivors' organisation), I realised I couldn't ask for support while other survivors were in worse conditions," he said.

"When I was visited by Tigo Rwanda representatives, they saw the state of my house and decided to renovate it because they believed that a community leader needed to live in a good home," said the 51-year-old father of six.

Speaking on behalf of CNLG, Michel Nshimyumukiza, the organisation's representative in Ngoma and Kirehe Districts, lauded the gesture.

Philip Amoateng, the Tigo Rwanda Chief Executive Officer, told the gathering that the donations were proof of the mobile company's close relationship with Rwandans.

As part of the 100 Days of Love, on June 8, the mobile telecom company provided Mutuelles de Sante cards to 665 Bugesera District residents who were unable to afford health care.