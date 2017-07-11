10 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'We Are (Not) the ANC of Mandela'

analysis By Brij Maharaj

At the ANC's policy conference last week, Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe stated that: "The mistake we are committing as South Africans is this thing of thinking we are the ANC of (Nelson) Mandela ... Therefore we are darling of everybody in the world. It's a big mistake. There is no such, a country which is a darling of everybody."

At the zenith of Nelson Mandela's presidency, SA was viewed as the bastion of non-racism, non-sexism, reconciliation, morality, social justice and equality, and a beacon of hope for the oppressed and downtrodden, globally. An indication of how far off the global stage SA has fallen is evident from the judgment of the International Criminal Court on 6 July 2017, "that, by not arresting Omar Al-Bashir while he was on its territory between 13 and 15 June 2015, South Africa failed to comply with the court's request ... in connection with the criminal proceedings instituted against (him)".

The success of Mandela and his generation, as Professor William Gumede has argued, was "to turn the struggle against apartheid into a moral struggle: in fact, to turn it into a global moral struggle. This strategy could not have succeeded without leaders with huge moral authority...

