10 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for House Robberies

press release

Integrated coordination by several Clusters within the SAPS, Traffic Officials and Security Services led to the arrest of two suspects who were being sought for house robberies.

At approximately 14:45 today, a local security manager from Grahamstown alerted the SAPS that they were following a vehicle on the N2 from Grahamstown towards Peddie. The occupants, three males were allegedly involved in a house robbery at Grahamstown. The vehicle was circulated through several emergency channels. Officials from Peddie, Port Alfred, East London, and King Williams Town responded, setting up roadblocks, vehicle check points and vigorously patrolled their routes. Information was received that the vehicle turned off the N2 towards Hamburg on the R72 at Peddie. Still in pursuit, the vehicle, entered the R72 and turned towards East London. The chase ended when the driver lost control and overturned the vehicle near Kidds Beach. Two of the three suspects were arrested as they attempted to flee whilst the third suspect fled the scene.

The suspects who are estimated to be in their late twenties, will appear in the Grahamstown magistrates court later this week and face several charges including house robbery, malicious damage to property and reckless and negligent driving.

