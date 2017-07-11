Rwanda to Debut at 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games

Rwanda is set to make her debut appearance at the forthcoming sixth edition of Commonwealth Youth Games that will be held July 19-23 in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) is an international multi-sport event organised by the Commonwealth Games Federation. The games are held every four years with the current Commonwealth Games format and age limitation of the athletes is 14 to 18 years.

It will be Rwanda's first appearance at the youth event since joining Commonwealth in 2009, despite being regular participants in the Commonwealth Games (for seniors) since 2010.

According to the National Olympics and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president Ambassador Valens Munyabagisha, Rwanda will be represented in three disciplines namely; tennis, beach volleyball (women) and cycling.

In tennis, Rwanda will be represented by 18-year-old Ernest Habiyambere and Club Benediction rider Eric Nzafashwanayo will compete in his first international cycling race, while the pair of Penelope Musabyimana and Valentine Munezero will compete in beach volleyball.

Nzafashwanayo, who will be under the guidance of retired Team Rwanda cyclist Nathan Byukusenge will compete in both Individual Time Trial (ITT) and road race.

Meanwhile, it's going to be the first time that beach volleyball will be introduced along with beach soccer and Judo.

This year's edition will have a total of 10 sporting categories that include Aquatics, Shooting, Athletics, Beach soccer, Beach volleyball, Boxing, Cycling, Judo, Rugby sevens and Tennis.