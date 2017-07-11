10 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Paterson SAPS Arrest Two Women for Possession of 400 Mandrax Tablets

The use of drugs plays a large role as generator of violent crimes. In order to reduce crime in our community, SAPS strategizes and places focus on the sale and dealing of drugs.

Two members of Paterson Police Station, Warrant Officer William Jacobs and Constable Bukelwa Twane, were on routine patrol along the N10 road, when they spotted two very nervous looking young females standing at a popular hiking spot plus minus a kilometre from the police station.

The female member, Constable Twane proceeded to search these two suspicious persons and found 400 mandrax tablets in their possession. The two suspects, aged 17 and 18 were arrested. The 17-year-old was released in the custody of her parents while the 18-year-old will appear before the Alexandria Magistrates Court tomorrow on a charge of dealing in mandrax. The 17-year-old will be appearing before court within 14 days, pending the admin procedures involved with minors.

