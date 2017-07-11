Rwanda: Rayon's Kwizera Named Player of the Year 2017

FOR the second time running, Rayon Sports star Pierrot Kwizera was named the Azam Rwanda Premier League Player of the Year.

This was during the second edition of the awards ceremony held on Sunday night at Marriott Hotel.

The Burundian international won the award after beating off competition from Musanze FC striker, Wai Yeka and Police FC forward Danny Usengimana. Kwizera walked away with a trophy and Rwf1 million in cash prize.

"I am thankful to my teammates, fans and technical staff, if it was not for them, I would not be able to win this award," Kwizera said.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined Rayon Sports in January 2015 from Tanzanian Premier League side, Simba SC.

Rayon Sports dominated the event as they had several category winners with their coach Djuma Masudi winning the Coach of the Year award after beating Police FC's Innocent Seninga and Vincent Mashami who left Bugesera FC towards the end of the season to become Amavubi assistant coach.

Police FC striker Christophe 'Abeddy' Biramahire edged Moustapha Nsengiyumva (Rayon Sports) and Olivier Usabimana (Marines) to the Promising Player of the Year award.

"It is a pleasure for me to win the award and I am thankful to the coaches, who helped me to be where I am today," said Biramahire, who went home with Rfw500,000.

League top scorer Danny Usengimana.

For the second year in a row, Rayon Sports goalkeeper Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye won the Golden Gloves beating off Marcel Nzarora (Police FC), Olivier Kwizera (Bugesera FC) and Jean de Dieu Nsabimana (Pepiniere FC)-he also got Rwf400,000 in cash prize.

Usengimana retained the top scorer award-he scored 19 goals in 30 league matches in the 2016/17 season and for his effort, he took home a reward of Rwf500,000.

Police FC's Seninga walked home with Rwf500,000 after winning the accolade of Revelation Coach of the Year. He beat Sosthene Habimana (Musanze FC) and Jimmy Ndayizeye (Espoir FC) to the award.

APR FC full back Michel Rusheshangoga's goal against Sunrise FC was picked as Goal of the season and earned him Rwf100,000.

Full list of winners:

Player of the Year

Pierre Kwizera (Rayon Sports)

Promising Player

Christophe Biramahire (Police FC)

Best Goalkeeper

Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports)

Best Coach

Djuma Masudi (Rayon Sports)

Best Fan

Asman (AS Kigali)

Best Fan Club

March Generation (Rayon Sports)

Best Referee

Abdoul Kalim Twagirumukiza

Best Assistant Referee

Theogene Ndagijimana

Top Scorer

Danny Usengimana (Police FC)

Revelation Coach

Innocent Seninga (Police FC)

Goal of the season

Michel Rusheshangoga (APR FC)

Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper: Eric Ndayishimiye (Rayon Sports)

Defenders: Michel Rusheshangoga (APR) Jean Marie Vianney Muvandimwe (Police), Aimable Nsabimana (APR) Soter Kayumba (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Ally Niyonzima (Mukura VS) Pierrot Kwizera (Rayon Sports),

Forwards: Danny Usegimana (Police), Justin Mico (Police), Wai Yeka (Musanze) and Salita Gentil Kambale (Etincelles).