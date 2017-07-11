Rwanda: Niyonzima Seals Rwf7.5 Million Transfer to Rayon Sports

Rwanda international Ally Niyonzima has completed his move from Mukura Victory Sports to the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions Rayon Sports in a reported Rwf7.5million deal.

Niyonzima, who has spent two years with Mukura, signed a two-year contract-he joins along with three other new signings including left back Eric Rutanga from APR FC for Rwf6m, midfielder Yussuf Habimana (Mukura) for Rwf5.5m and right back Saddam Nyandwi for Rwf5m from Espoir.

The signing of the quartet was confirmed by Rayon Sports secretary general and spokesman, Olivier Gakwaya, revealing that they have all penned two-year contracts.

Niyonzima still had one year remaining on his contract with Mukura, which means that the Huye-based club will get Rwf2.5m, while Rutanga, Habimana and Nyandwi signed as free agents.

"Talks have been going on for quite some time to secure them, and we now can confirm that we have finally got them. We believe the new signings will bring stability in our team," Gakwaya told Times Sport on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gakwaya disclosed that goalkeeper and team captain, Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye agreed a two-year contract extension-he will get Rwf8million.

Other players who have renewed their contracts are; attacking midfielder Kevin Muhire, right winger Nova Bayama and defensive midfielder Olivier 'Seif' Niyonzima.

The league champions have also lost key figures including head coach Djuma Masudi, who resigned last week as well as forward Dominique Savio Nshuti and Moustapha Nsengiyumva, who crossed to AS Kigali and Police FC respectively.