South Africa: Suspect in Chief Justice Robbery Desperate to Clear His Name

The alleged mastermind behind the break-in at the Office of the Chief Justice says he is willing to do everything in his power to assist the investigations, in order to clear his name.

Nkosinathi Msimango, dressed in a blue suit with a black shirt, appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning.

The matter was postponed to August 30 for further investigation.

Speaking to reporters outside court following the postponement, Msimango said the case was costing him time and money.

"I know I was not involved in those things. They [State] is always coming with stories. If it is a normal burglary, why are they taking me up and down? I am willing to do anything they want me to do," Msimango said.

The State said they needed to take photos of Msimango in order to compare them with the ones on CCTV footage.

His lawyer Sammy Mahlangu said they were giving the State a last chance to complete their investigation.

He said in the next appearance they would object to further postponement.

The 34-year-old Msimango handed himself to police on March 24, after police said he had information that could lead to the recovery of 15 computers.

The computers which contained sensitive information about the country's judges were stolen from the Midrand office in Midrand during the early hours of Saturday, March 18.

Msimango's brother Given Msimango, 20, and cousin Bigboy Yose, 37, were also arrested in connection with the robbery, and were later granted R1 000 bail each by the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court.

