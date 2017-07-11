Namibia: Mayor Wants Apology Over Facebook Rants

Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne has given local youth activist Gospert Kaffer an ultimatum to publicly apologise and remove alleged defamatory statements about her on Facebook by 31 July.

Kröhne also demanded that Kaffer stop with activities she claimed were tarnishing her reputation.

Kröhne wants Kaffer to publish his apology over alleged defamatory statements he posted on Facebook in the Republikein and The Namibian daily newspapers.

Kröhne's lawyers, Metcalfe Attorneys, on 30 June demanded that Kaffer comply with the demands or face a N$70 000 defamation lawsuit.

The lawyers argued that Kaffer's defamatory Facebook postings were intended and understood by readers as portraying Kröhne as "dishonest; disgraceful; evil; incompetent; barbaric; a carnivorous idiot; female dog that abuses her position as mayor for personal gain; and that she neglected her duties to the public".

In statements that the lawyers copied from Kaffer's Facebook wall he appears to label Kröhne a "disgrace to leadership of Swapo", a "bitch", a "carnivorous idiot", as well as accusing her of lying and dishonesty.

The lawyers noted that Kröhne wanted to restore her good name and to resolve the issue amicably, by demanding Kaffer formally apologises.

"Should you, however, fail to heed this demand we hold instructions to institute further legal action against you, including interdictory relief in the High Court of Namibia, for which costs you shall be held liable," the lawyer's letter reads.

Kaffer confirmed receiving the lawyer's letter and said he was still consulting his lawyer about a response.