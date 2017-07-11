11 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Italy - Angolan President's Envoy Arrives in Rome

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rome — A message from the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, is to be handed on Tuesday to the Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, by the Angolan Defence minister, João Lourenço, who arrived in Rome last Monday.

The information comes on a press note, which has reached ANGOP, issued by the Angolan Embassy in Italy.

According to the Angolan ambassador to Italy, Florêncio de Almeida, the message focuses on the strengthening of co-operation, political, diplomatic and economic relations between both countries.

The Angolan Head of State visited Italy in July, 2015.

Italy was the first western European country to recognise Angola's independence, and that was on February 18, 1976. On June 04 of the same year the two countries established bilateral diplomatic relations.

Angola became independent on November 11, 1975.

Meanwhile, the National Defence minister, João Lourenço, last Monday in Paris was received in audience by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Angola

Refugees - a Sore Point for Dos Santos and Kabila

More than 30,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are housed in two temporary reception camps,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.