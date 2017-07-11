Rome — A message from the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, is to be handed on Tuesday to the Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, by the Angolan Defence minister, João Lourenço, who arrived in Rome last Monday.

The information comes on a press note, which has reached ANGOP, issued by the Angolan Embassy in Italy.

According to the Angolan ambassador to Italy, Florêncio de Almeida, the message focuses on the strengthening of co-operation, political, diplomatic and economic relations between both countries.

The Angolan Head of State visited Italy in July, 2015.

Italy was the first western European country to recognise Angola's independence, and that was on February 18, 1976. On June 04 of the same year the two countries established bilateral diplomatic relations.

Angola became independent on November 11, 1975.

Meanwhile, the National Defence minister, João Lourenço, last Monday in Paris was received in audience by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.