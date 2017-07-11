11 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Former Nigerian University VC Sent to Prison Over Alleged N1.4 Billion Fraud

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

A former Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Anthony Elujoba, has been remanded in Ilesha Prisons after the bail application was dismissed.

Justice David Oladimeji of the Federal High Court in Ede, Osun State, ruled that Mr. Elujoba be remanded till July 19 when the case will be brought for hearing.

The former VC is standing trial on a seven-count charge of alleged corruption and abuse of office involving some N1.4 billion.

He is standing trial alongside the bursar of the university, Josephine Akeredolu.

But workers of the university see Mr. Elujoba's trial as "victimisation".

Two lecture-free days declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in solidarity with Mr. Elujoba ended Tuesday.

On Tuesday, workers of the university protested the decision of the court to send the embattled professor to prison.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, locked down the court gate as the ruling was being handed.

No one was allowed to leave the premises of the court at the time of this report.

The workers demanded the judge withdraw his ruling, and authorise the former vice chancellor be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Students fear the latest disturbances may further affect their academic calendar.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.