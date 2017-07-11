Namibia: SME Bank's Financial Troubles Get Worse

The SME Bank's financial woes have worsened to such an extent that it only had about N$3,8 million available yesterday to meet the demands of clients who have deposited hundreds of millions of Namibia dollars with the bank.

Windhoek High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo was informed of the drastic deterioration of the bank's financial position yesterday, after she ruled that a case in which the Bank of Namibia requested a court order for the provisional winding-up of the SME Bank could be heard on an urgent basis.

Senior counsel Andrew Corbett, representing the Bank of Namibia, informed the judge that according to the latest report on the bank's liquidity situation it only had about N$3,8 million in liquid assets available yesterday, while it has received demands to return about N$500 million to two of its biggest depositors.

Less than two weeks ago, on 30 June, the SME Bank's liquid holdings still stood at N$52,8 million, while on 22 June, it held N$76,5 million in liquid assets, the Bank of Namibia's director of banking supervision, Romeo Nel, stated in reports filed at the High Court as evidence in the application to have the SME Bank liquidated.

With total liabilities of about N$1,06 billion, the SME Bank is required in terms of banking regulations to hold about N$106 million - 10% of its total liabilities - in liquid assets.

Corbett told judge Prinsloo that two of the SME Bank's largest depositors - the National Energy Fund, with total deposits of about N$400 million, and the Government Institutions Pension Fund, which has a deposit of N$100 million with the bank - have now demanded their money back.

The SME Bank was in a downward spiral and a hopeless situation, and there could be no doubt it was insolvent, Corbett said.

While Corbett sketched a gloomy picture of the SME Bank's position, the lawyer representing the two Zimbabwean minority shareholders of the bank, Sisa Namandje, yesterday continued to oppose the Bank of Namibia's application to have the SME Bank provisionally wound up.

He argued that even if the court were to find the bank was insolvent, it would not be fair and equitable to give a provisional winding-up order at this stage.

If the SME Bank's creditors were told that the bank was not able to pay its debts, they - instead of the Bank of Namibia - could then apply to have the bank liquidated, Namandje said.

Having heard oral arguments from Corbett and Namandje, judge Prinsloo said she would deliver her judgement on the central bank's application this morning.

Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi has alleged in an affidavit that the former top management of the SME Bank mismanaged funds before the central bank took control of the bank at the beginning of March. With a supposed investment of about N$175 million that the SME Bank made in South Africa expected to be lost, the bank was in a dangerous financial position in which its liabilities exceeded its assets, leaving it insolvent, Shiimi stated.

In one of his reports on the SME Bank's financial situation Nel stated on 27 June that it was inevitable that the bank would descend into insolvency, even if the money it had placed in questionable investments in South Africa were to be returned.

Nel foresaw that the bank would continue to experience liquidity challenges, since the money it invested in South Africa would not be sufficient to meet expected cash outflow needs amounting to N$248,4 million between July and September this year.

"SME Bank will eventually find itself in a position where it is unable to honour its obligations as they fall due," Nel reported. "The bank will be faced with both factual and commercial insolvency in the near future, which is inevitable."

The SME Bank had been losing an average of N$10,1 million per month since March last year to January this year, according to another report filed at the court.

The central bank notified the SME Bank in May that it needed a capital injection of about N$359 million to avert insolvency.

Shiimi noted in his affidavit that the Namibian government, which holds 65% of the shares in the SME Bank, has over the years injected close to N$450 million into the bank. The two minority shareholders - the Metropolitan Bank of Zimbabwe has a 30% stake in the bank, and the Zimbabwe-registered World Eagle Properties is a five percent shareholder - have contributed close to N$58 million to capitalise the bank, Shiimi said.

Government has indicated that it would not pump any more money into the bank, and the two minority shareholders have also not come up with new capital to rescue the bank, Shiimi informed the court.