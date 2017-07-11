Kenya: Nine Villagers Beheaded in a Brutal Al-Shabaab Attack

analysis

A guerilla attack on a Kenyan village has created a new face of terror in the volatile region, with the Somalia-based militia moving from their traditional Improvised Explosive Devices and masked gunmen in their previous attacks. By NJERI KIMANI.

In one of their most bizarre attacks on Kenyan soil the al-Shabaab militia group on Saturday morning beheaded nine people in Kenya's north coast city of Lamu.

The al-Qaeda linked militia group hit on the village on Saturday morning, in a well-orchestrated attack, dragging 10 men from their houses after which they chopped off their heads. Only one managed to escape after playing dead for hours after he was left bleeding.

The guerilla attack has created a new face of terror in the volatile region, with the Somalia-based militia moving from their traditional Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and masked gunmen in their previous attacks.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who informed Kenyans of the incident on Saturday morning while announcing the death of the Internal Security Minister Joseph Nkaiserry, termed it as unfortunate.

"We are still assessing the incident and we assure Kenyans that the security in the country will be maintained," he added.

Despite the dawn to dusk curfew imposed by the...