Soyo — The commander of the Angolan Navy, Admiral Francisco José, last Monday in Soyo City, northern Zaire Province, reiterated the commitment of this branch of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) to the defence and protection of the country's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony marking the opening of the celebrations of the Angolan Navy's 41st foundation anniversary, marked last Monday, Francisco José said that the institution continues to set as priority the fight against illegal immigration, illegal fishing and contraband of fuel.

The Admiral went on to say that he counts on the collaboration of other defence and security forces to put pursue the task of putting an end to criminal activities that take place in the maritime and fluvial coast of the country.

"These are permanent and unavoidable challenges for the Navy, reason we've been working hard and hand in hand with other players for the consolidation of peace and stability", he emphasised.

The ceremony marking the opening of the celebrations of the Angolan Navy's 41st foundation anniversary was chaired by the Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda.