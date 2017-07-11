Malawi: Zambezi Evangelical Church to Celebrate 125 Years

Zambezi Evangelical Church will this year celebrate 125 years of spreading the word of God and contributing to the social development of Malawi.

Speaking in an interview, general secretary for the church Reverend Luckwell Mtima said the celebration will be held from 2 to 3 September at its Mitsidi Synod headquarters in Blantyre.

"On both days, we will celebrate God and look back at what He has done for the church in all these years," Mtima said.

He added that this is a celebration of history and its firm purpose of spreading the gospel about Jesus Christ.

Mtima said the church has lined up a number of activities for the commemoration that will highlight some of its activities in serving people across the country and beyond.

"We have a number of programs, ministries and activities the church carries out in fulfilling its great mission.

They include opening new church stations, relief works, providing health and education services, youth and women empowerment among others," Mtima said adding that provision of health services is one the church's major contribution towards the country's development.

The church has five health centres in Blantyre, Ntcheu and Machinga that offer various services like general outpatient admission, dental, maternity and antiretroviral therapy (ART) among others.

But the 125-year journey has not been all that smooth sailing for the church, according to Mtima.

"We have had challenges in terms of leadership as well as the ongoing constraint of financial resources," he said.

Zambezi Evangelical Church was founded in 1892 by an English independent missionary, Joseph Booth.

Currently, it has over 300 Church Stations across the country except in Likoma. It also has branches in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa.