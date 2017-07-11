10 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: England v SA 1st Test Talking Points - Bavuma Top Scores, Rabada Gets Sweary, Philander's Agony

The Proteas wilted in the first Test against England, slipping to a 211-run defeat at Lord's. It was a dismal start to the four-match series. While South Africa has a reputation for starting slowly in series, they have some work to do to rectify the basic mistakes that put them under the cosh. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Woe betide the South African cricket team. The law of terrible tours is thus: everything that can go wrong, will go wrong. And boy, did it go wrong for the Proteas at Lord's last week.

Up against it after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first, they made a meal of England's first innings, allowing them to recover from 76 for four to 458 all out. So-so bowling, including nine no-balls, combined with too many dropped catches and generally underwhelming fielding gave England more lives than a cat.

South Africa's chance for redemption came and went in the second innings. Four batsmen managed 50s, but none managed to convert them into the kind of big effort required to stave off such a huge defeat. Although they managed to avoid the follow on, their total of 361 gave England plenty to play with....

