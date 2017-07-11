11 July 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA-Led Jozi Plans to Upgrade 51 Informal Settlements

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By City of Johannesburg

The City announced an allocation of R574 million of capital expenditure and R115 million of operational expenditure for the upgrading of 10 informal settlements throughout the City in this financial year.

However, the City plans to ramp up this effort in the following years, with a total of 51 informal settlements to be upgraded over the medium term. Ten will be upgraded in the 2017/18 financial year, 20 in 2018/2019 and 21 informal settlements will be upgraded in the 2019/2020 financial year.

By comparison, the previous ANC administration set itself a target of upgrading just two informal settlements in the 2016/17 financial year.

"We are making a break from the business as usual approach and ensuring that the forgotten people of Johannesburg are placed at the heart of our agenda."

- Executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba

The 51 informal settlements are to receive upgrades to water and sanitation, access roads, street names and electricity.

"Although it is going to take time to turn around the years of neglect, we will prove that we are a truly pro-poor government through our actions."

- Executive Mayor, Herman Mashaba

South Africa

Remembering Prudence Mabele - the Sangoma Who Lived for Science

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.