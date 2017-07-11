Zimbabwe: FiberGuide Schedules Certified Optical Network Training Event in Zimbabwe

FiberGuide has announced today that it has scheduled its first certified optical network training event in Zimbabwe. The 5-day certified optical network associate (CONA) training will take place at the Rainbow Towers hotel in Harare from September 18, 2017.

Developed by UK based Optical Technology Training (OTT), CONA is the first of two courses in advanced optical networking. The course covers a wide range of topics including the transmission of light through fiber optics and some of the most widely deployed transmission systems. Delegates will learn how to plan, design and implement efficient and cost-effective transmission networks that meet today's and future requirements.

"Attendees will learn the fundamentals of single and multiple channel transmission systems using course wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) or dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technologies. The course focuses on 10Gbps and 25Gbs per channel systems with up to 80 channels per optical fiber. Common applications such as national backbones, mobile backhaul or fiber to the antenna (FTTA), dark fiber and data center interconnects (DCI) are reviewed as case studies," noted a press statement by FiberGuide.

"Attendees will be evaluated based on an in-class assignment and an exam on the last day of the course. Successful candidates will receive a certificate from OTT and will have the option to take a more advanced course addressing higher speed transmission and emerging optical communication technologies in future," the statement added.

per FiberGuide, CONA is developed for IT and telecommunication professionals who are interested in deeper understanding of optical communications. Professionals responsible for the planning, designing, implementation and operation of the following types of networks will benefit the training:

National backbones or long-haul networks, Metropolitan networks, Fiber to the antenna (FTTA), Data center interconnects and Enterprise wide area networks (WANs)