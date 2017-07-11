Nigeria: LCCI Hosts Economic Development Discourse

The Financial Services Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) plans to host Corporate Nigeria to a breakfast meeting on sustainable economic development.

The theme of the breakfast meeting scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 12, 2017, is 'Economic Recovery and Growth Plan: Roadmap to A Sustainable Economy.' The meeting aims to chart a sustainable economic recovery course for the nation ensuring that immediate national needs are met without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs

An economist and Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, would be the keynote speaker.

He will address key players from all sectors of the economy on resuscitating the economy and placing it on the path of sustainable development.

Speaking on the importance of the session, Chairperson, Financial Services Group Head and General Manager, Corporate Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, said it was necessitated by the need for financial and economic experts as well as relevant stakeholders in the economy to address current issues and proffer strategic options to the federal government as it seeks to stabilise the economy after a gruelling recession.

"The Financial Services Group is keen on the resolution of issues stifling Nigeria's economic development. We hope to achieve this by engaging and highlighting areas of need to business leaders and policy makers, among other relevant stakeholders, for action. We believe that the private and public sector can work collaboratively to deliver sustainable economic and development solutions to the nation", Bakare added.

The Financial Services Group of the LCCI consists of a wide range of business organisations operating in the financial sector of the Nigerian economy such as banks, insurers, credit card companies, stockbroking firms amongst others.