Nigeria: Yusuf Lists Ezenwa, Odey, 28 Others for CHAN

Super Eagles' Chief Coach, Salisu Yusuf, has invited goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and 29 other players to camp for next month's 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying fixture against the winner between Togo and Benin Republic. Togo and Benin Republic will conclude their qualifying fixture this month.

Nigeria Professional Football League leading scorer Stephen Odey, Akwa United's nimble-footed midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim, Elisha Golbe of League leaders Plateau United and Chiamaka Madu of champions Enugu Rangers are also called.

Kano Pillars' experienced midfielder Rabiu Ali, Mathias Samuel of El-Kanemi Warriors, Nasarawa United's Thomas Zenke and Sunday Adetunji of Abia Warriors will also report in camp.

Nigeria, 2014 bronze medallists, will lock horns with the winner of a preliminary fixture between the West African neighbours, with the first leg taking place on the weekend of 11th - 13th August in either Cotonou or Lome, and the return leg in Nigeria on Saturday, 19th August.

THE FULL LIST

GOALKEEPERS: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah); Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba FC), Okiemute Odah (Lobi Stars), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

DEFENDERS: Jamiu Alimi (Kano Pillars); Orji Kalu (Rangers International); Stephen Eze (FC IfeanyiUbah); Ariwachukwu Emmanuel (Akwa United); Elisha Golbe (Plateau United); Chima Akas (Enyimba FC); Nasiru Sani (Katsina United), Osas Okoro (Rangers International), Chinedu Ajanah (ABS FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Hafiz Aremu (Akwa United); Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United); Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars); Ifeanyi Ifeanyi (Akwa United); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Samuel Mathias (El-Kanemi Warriors), Alhassan Ibrahim (Akwa United), Chiamaka Madu (Rangers International)

FORWARDS: Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC); Prince Aggreh (FC IfeanyiUbah); Sikiru Olatubosun (MFM FC), Thomas Zenke (Nasarawa United); Austin Oladapo (Gombe United), Stephen Odey (MFM FC); Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars), Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors), Ifeanyi George (Rangers International)