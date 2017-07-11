The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ), which receives monthly subscriptions from journalists across the country, has been taken to the High Court for failing to remit affiliation fees to the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU).

ZUJ, which has a membership of at least 788, deducts $5 from each member's salary monthly as membership fees, but it stands accused of failing to remit affiliation fees to ZCTU over the past years.

By December 2016, ZUJ owed ZCTU $29 960 and the debt has since ballooned to $35 960.

ZCTU sought to recover its dues outside court, but ZUJ refused, resulting in the matter spilling into court.

In the summons filed at the High Court on May 5 this year, ZCTU, through its lawyers Makururu and Partners, is also seeking an order for payment of costs of the suit.

Being an affiliate of ZCTU, the journalists' union is obliged to collect and remit affiliate fees.

"Despite demand, the defendant (ZUJ) has refused, failed, and/or neglected to pay the said amount in full," reads part of the plaintiff's declaration.

"Plaintiff has been left with no option, but to approach this Honourable Court for an order compelling the defendant to pay the entire amount which is due and owing."

ZUJ was served with the summons on May 24, but no response was filed at court.

The summons was served on one Tom Mpofu at the ZUJ offices at No.r 42 Dan Judson Avenue, Milton Park, Harare. On Friday, ZCTU filed another application for default judgment against the scribes' union.

In the chamber application for default judgment, ZCTU argued that ZUJ did not file an appearance to defend within the permissible 10-day period.

The High Court is expected to make a determination on the chamber application soon.