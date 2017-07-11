11 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Wali Stable Emerges Best Team At Bauchi Polo Tournament

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi — Wali Stable Polo Club has been rated as the Overall Best Team at the recently concluded Polo Tournament in, Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The team won the most coveted Tafawa Balewa trophy at the polo tournament.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after carting away the trophy, sponsor of Wali Stable Polo Club, Ibrahim Bala Hassan, expressed delight with the performance of the team at the polo fiesta.

Hassan who is also the Chairman of Bauchi State House of Assembly committee on information described the game of polo as one of the tools for ensuring peace and uniting various communities in the society.

He expressed satisfaction with the increased number of participating teams in the competition and also hopes that the team will win at the national level.

In his remarks, the President of Bauchi Polo Club, Colonel Ibrahim Isah Adamu, expressed delight with the peaceful conduct of the competition and commended the state governor for the support he rendered to the club.

The closing ceremony of the tournament had in attendance Governor M A Abubakar, Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu; Emirs of Ningi, Dass and other important personalities.

