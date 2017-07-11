Nigeria: NFPL - Victory in Six-Goal Thriller Excites Coach Udi

Sunshine Stars Head Coach, Duke Udi is quite excited winning the six-goal thriller clash at top-flight newcomers, Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC.

The Owena Waves defeated the Saraki Boys 4-2 in Sunday's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match-day 28 clash at the Kwara State Stadium in IIorin.

Udi however spoke glowingly of the IIorin side and their Head Coach, Henry Makinwa despite ending the clash on a losing note.

"ABS FC are fantastic and tactically good side with a fantastic coach in the person of Henry Makinwa.

"I must confess that this is the best match I have played since I took over at Sunshine Stars with due respect to other teams.

"I must say kudos to my players, too to score four goals in an away match, I think this is the first time a team will score four goals in an away match in the on-going top-flight.

"Of course, you must give it to my players the bragging right as the best side on matchday.

"This is the first time, too we are witnessing six-goal thriller in the on-going top-flight with the away team scoring four while the homers scored two so we are quite excited with the outcome of the match.

"Of course, the away win is quite crucial in our on-going campaign as I have never thought of relegation upon assumption at Sunshine Stars.

"Right now we have 30 points to fight for in the remainder of the league and those points are my interest.

"Of course, it's possible we earn for ourselves the entire 30 points at stake to finish third on the league log and head to the continent.

"Right now we do not have a home so I tell the players to psyche themselves to win anywhere and I think it paid off well in today's victory.

"We will continue to fight till the last match on the season's calendar," said the former Nigerian international and Osun United coach to supersport.com.