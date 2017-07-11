South Africa: Nqamakwe Police Arrested Two Suspects for Business Robbery

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Nqamakwe Police arrested two men aged 32 and 38 respectively on Saturday 08 July 2017. Both suspects are charged with business robbery of a wholesale at Nqamakwe on Tuesday 04 July 2017 during the night. Undisclosed amount of cash has been recovered. The two suspects are appearing before the Nqamakwe Magistrate Court on Monday 10 July 2017.

