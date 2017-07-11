Cameroon: Donga Mantung - 500 Nigerian Refugees Catered for

An inter-sectoral team sized up security, health and accommodation needs on the field

Security, accommodation and health concerns featured prominently amongst needs of 500 Nigerians in Nwa sub division fleeing farmer/grazer conflict in the neighborhood of Nigerian Taraba state. The displaced Nigerian especially Fulanies are spread over in some six villages of Nwa sub division with about 243 in Nyang, 20 in Ardo Aliyu Nyana Ardoret, 38in Saam, over 60 in Ntim, 50 in Yang and 44 in Faam. It is against this backdrop that an inter-sectoral team led by the Director of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization-MINATD Yap Mariatou was in Nwa sub division on July 8 -9 2017 to size up the situation and report for quick and lasting solutions. On the spot in host villages, logging, health care and security are in short supply. Classrooms in Government School Nyang offered accommodation for displaced women, children while the Fon and Ardo are coping with the men. The Sub Divisional Officer for Nwa Walters Tumassang told CT that local council and the Mbororo Cultural and Development Association (MBOSCUDA) have so far helped matters with food supply, sleeping mats and blankets. Management of the Ndong Integrated Health Centre is virtually at a loss with little to offer with health threats staring the local population in the face. The health facility is in dire need of essential drugs, vaccines and more to check cholera threats and other diseases. The needs are enormous with little to find in pipe born water and latrines in the faraway and enclaved villages. It emerged from the fleeing Nigerians that they are victims of killer conflicts resulting from farmer/grazer dispute between Mambilas of Ngorogi and the Fulanies. They arrived Nwa sub division from the neighboring Nigeria communities of Bammga, Bang Tepe, Saduna, etc. Amongst the lot, some of the Nigerians who arrived with wounds sustained from the conflicts are receiving treatment at hospitals in Kumbo Bui division while Ndong Integrated Health Centre has launched a vaccination campaign to help matters all bankrolled by the government of Cameroon.