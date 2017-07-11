Nigeria: Varsity Student to Develop Treatment for Breast Cancer

One of the World Bank scholarship students at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, Sandra Musu Jusu has embarked on research for the treatment of breast cancer.

The student is using macromolecular science aimed at developing bio-degradable polymer material, which could be used as alternative for the treatment of breast cancer in the near future.

Jusu, a Sierra-Leonean, is conducting the research under the World Bank sponsorship, including the Pan African Materials Institute (PAMI).

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, when World Bank Education Director, Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi visited the institution as part of his assessment tour of the Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE), she said her research focuses on triple negative breast cancer.

"I will be focusing on triple negative breast cancer, which is actually the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry," she said.