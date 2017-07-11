11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Varsity Student to Develop Treatment for Breast Cancer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

One of the World Bank scholarship students at the African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, Sandra Musu Jusu has embarked on research for the treatment of breast cancer.

The student is using macromolecular science aimed at developing bio-degradable polymer material, which could be used as alternative for the treatment of breast cancer in the near future.

Jusu, a Sierra-Leonean, is conducting the research under the World Bank sponsorship, including the Pan African Materials Institute (PAMI).

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, when World Bank Education Director, Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi visited the institution as part of his assessment tour of the Africa Centre of Excellence (ACE), she said her research focuses on triple negative breast cancer.

"I will be focusing on triple negative breast cancer, which is actually the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry," she said.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.