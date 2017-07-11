Nigeria: Complaints Trail Customs' E-Auction As 43 Winners Emerge

Some participants of the electronic auction platform launched last week by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have raised complaints over their inability to access some features and make payments on the website.

However, the service said 43 winners have emerged in the first 48 hours of the bidding period.

Speaking with Daily Trust, a participant, Mr Alex Odugbo in Abuja, said despite his valid Tax Identification Number (TIN), he has had issues recharging his e-wallet.

"I cannot complete the e-wallet funding step and that means I am cut off from bidding. The banks are having issues doing this e-wallet process," he said.

Equally, Mr Kayode Damusa, a resident in New Karu area of Nasarawa State attributed his issue to network, saying he could hardly connect to the server to complete his process.

"I don't know if it's my network service provider or the customs' server, not all the features come up and when I think I had filled up my details, the platform returns an error. I have been told to try using a cybercafé," he added.