11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Complaints Trail Customs' E-Auction As 43 Winners Emerge

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Some participants of the electronic auction platform launched last week by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have raised complaints over their inability to access some features and make payments on the website.

However, the service said 43 winners have emerged in the first 48 hours of the bidding period.

Speaking with Daily Trust, a participant, Mr Alex Odugbo in Abuja, said despite his valid Tax Identification Number (TIN), he has had issues recharging his e-wallet.

"I cannot complete the e-wallet funding step and that means I am cut off from bidding. The banks are having issues doing this e-wallet process," he said.

Equally, Mr Kayode Damusa, a resident in New Karu area of Nasarawa State attributed his issue to network, saying he could hardly connect to the server to complete his process.

"I don't know if it's my network service provider or the customs' server, not all the features come up and when I think I had filled up my details, the platform returns an error. I have been told to try using a cybercafé," he added.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.