Nigeria: Count Me Out of Plot to Impeach Osinbajo - - Bala Mohammed

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, yesterday denied attending any meeting in Saudi Arabia on an alleged plot to impeach Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The ex-minister, who was dismissing an online report that he attended such a meeting, described the allegation as a smear campaign against his political career.

He said he was not aware of such a meeting, explaining that he was recently in Saudi Arabia only for "the usual spiritual obligation."

He said: "I was not invited to such a meeting, if it held at all. And even if I had been invited, I would not have attended for reasons that are all too obvious. My antecedents are so well established that to associate me with a clandestine parochial project aimed at subverting the constitution will negate everything that I stand for and cherish.

"No matter how anybody feels, it must be acknowledged that Yemi Osinbajo is today occupying the position of acting president and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God," he said.