11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Count Me Out of Plot to Impeach Osinbajo - - Bala Mohammed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed, yesterday denied attending any meeting in Saudi Arabia on an alleged plot to impeach Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

The ex-minister, who was dismissing an online report that he attended such a meeting, described the allegation as a smear campaign against his political career.

He said he was not aware of such a meeting, explaining that he was recently in Saudi Arabia only for "the usual spiritual obligation."

He said: "I was not invited to such a meeting, if it held at all. And even if I had been invited, I would not have attended for reasons that are all too obvious. My antecedents are so well established that to associate me with a clandestine parochial project aimed at subverting the constitution will negate everything that I stand for and cherish.

"No matter how anybody feels, it must be acknowledged that Yemi Osinbajo is today occupying the position of acting president and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.