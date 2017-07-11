11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex - Councilors Give FCT Minister Ultimatum On Severances Allowance Payment

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

The forum of former councillors and political appointees of the FCT have demanded for payment of their furniture and severance allowances from the Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello within one week.

Addressing newsmen in Gwagwalada on Saturday, the secretary of the forum, Malam Ishaq Kaura, said the former councillors and political appointees across the six area councils had unanimously resolved to draw the attention of the FCT administration on the need for it to expedite action in paying all pending severance and furniture allowances it owed them.

He said the forum had held several meetings with the FCT minister before they arrived at the decision to go public with their demands.

"The forum had held several meetings with the FCT minister and now unanimously resolved to give a one week ultimatum to him to settle our pending allowances," he said.

Kaura, who was a former supervisory councillor for education in Gwagwalada Area Council, said they would be left with no other option than to seek redress in court if no action was taken by the FCT administration.

