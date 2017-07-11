11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Arms in Relief Materials for Mambilla Plateau - Police

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — The Taraba State Commissioner of Police Yunana Babas has denied allegation that arms and ammunition were being concealed in relief materials ferried to a group on the troubled Mambilla Plateau.

Babas said yesterday at a press briefing in Jalingo to give update on the crisis that ravaged parts of Sardauna Local Government Area of the state that the rumour in social media that arms were concealed in the relief materials meant for a group of victims of Mambilla attacks, was the hand work of mischief makers.

He explained that the truckloads of relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) were subjected to checks by security operatives in Jalingo and Serti and were escorted by security personnel to the point of distribution.

He also said there should be no fear of likelihood of reprisal attacks because of the presence of security personnel working to ensure permanent peace.

Mr Babas warned that those bent on fermenting trouble in the state in any disguise should desist as the arm of the law would not spare anyone irrespective of their standing in the society.

