11 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Nigeria Not EU Export Designation but Investment Hub'

By Abdullateef Salau

Nigeria is not export designation for the European products but investment hub for EU businessmen, the Ambassador and Head of delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Michel Arrion, has said.

Arion spoke in Abuja yesterday at a political dialogue between Nigerian officials and 20 representatives of EU member states.

"We see West Africa as a block of ECOWAS and Nigeria as the economic base. We see West Africa not as export designation for the EU but its investment destination," he said.

He stressed that Nigeria and EU could work together to enhance security and economic cooperation.

He said the union is looking at what it could do with Nigeria but not "what the EU can do for Nigeria." This, he said, including peace and security.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama thanked the EU for its contribution to the Nigeria's development especially in the area of economy, peace and security.

