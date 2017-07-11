South Africa: SAPS Meeting With Role Players in Aliwal North

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Aliwal North Cluster: Today at 10:00 Maletswai Station Commander led a meeting with various role players e.g. Ward Councillors, Traders Association, Liquor Inspectors and Maletswai Liquor Forum, at the station. The purpose of the meeting was to address the adhering of bylaws e.g. closing times and playing of loud music. Councillors informed traders they have received a lot of complaints concerning the non-adherence to the law. In closing the Station Commander informed the meeting of the role that alcohol abuse plays in contact crimes such as assault, rape and murder. He emphasised the importance of working together and warned that those failing to comply with the by-laws will be charged and licences suspended.

