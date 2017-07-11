10 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Stakeholders Excited Over Re-Opening of Nyanya Terminus

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ahmed Abdullahi

Stakeholders in the transport business are excited over the re-opening of the Nyanya motor park, which was shut down after the April 14, 2014 bomb blast in the area.

Chairman of the motor park, Alhaji Ishaya Babanagode, who spoke with our reporter, said the reopening of the terminus would bring business activities back to life in the area.

He said the park was reopened after collaborative efforts between the FCTA private partners to support the youth towards employment.

"This is a great development; FCTA has demonstrated the will to create opportunities for the youth. This will potentially result in massive job creation," he said.

Babanagode commended the effort of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, for reopening the terminus.

The terminus manager, Is'haq Adam, an engineer, noted that government's top priority is to protect the lives and the property of the citizens, which was why the park was closed for three years.

"We have done a lot to fix this place, it is well equipped and we have security personnel in and around it," he said.

He added that the place is furnished with a control room which comprises of about 24 CCTV cameras covering a wide area.

Nigeria

Buhari Will Soon Be Rid of Sycophants, Evil Wishers, Says Wife

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has given an insight into the power play at the Nigerian seat of power in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.