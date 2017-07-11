Nigeria: Stakeholders Excited Over Re-Opening of Nyanya Terminus

Stakeholders in the transport business are excited over the re-opening of the Nyanya motor park, which was shut down after the April 14, 2014 bomb blast in the area.

Chairman of the motor park, Alhaji Ishaya Babanagode, who spoke with our reporter, said the reopening of the terminus would bring business activities back to life in the area.

He said the park was reopened after collaborative efforts between the FCTA private partners to support the youth towards employment.

"This is a great development; FCTA has demonstrated the will to create opportunities for the youth. This will potentially result in massive job creation," he said.

Babanagode commended the effort of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, for reopening the terminus.

The terminus manager, Is'haq Adam, an engineer, noted that government's top priority is to protect the lives and the property of the citizens, which was why the park was closed for three years.

"We have done a lot to fix this place, it is well equipped and we have security personnel in and around it," he said.

He added that the place is furnished with a control room which comprises of about 24 CCTV cameras covering a wide area.