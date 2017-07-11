Nigeria - A Nation of Cabals!

opinion

English Language scholars unanimously agree that Nigerians use English words to speak a language which isn't really English. They concluded that in Nigeria, the implied meaning of the English words that we use is different from proper English. For example, when an Englishman asks "who are you?", he honestly doesn't know, and the implication is that he wants to know. When on the other hand, a Nigerian asks "who are you?" he knows exactly who you are.

What he is implying is that in his estimation you are a nobody! Under normal circumstances when it is important to establish clarity and unambiguity things are written down. But in Nigeria because of our predilection for using English words to imply something totally different, we find it difficult to agree on the meaning of our laws written in English language. A lot of what lawyers practice in Nigerian Courts these days is described as "wuru wuru" law where the spirit of the law, equity and justice is pushed aside in favour of pedantic arguments based upon semantics.

Many Judges engage in what is described as "jankara" law (judgement for sale). The situation has become so perverse that it is easier for lawyers to create a financially successful practice from twisting words and assisting the guilty to evade the law, than from honestly seeking justice for the innocent. All of this has serious detrimental consequences when dealing with Constitutional law. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is supposed to outline a clear path to follow.

Unfortunately, rather than being held as a guide on how to proceed, our best legal brains have reduced it to being mere grounds for litigation based upon diametrically opposed pedantic interpretations of its clauses. A prime example of this is the current bruhaha over confirmation of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The Vice-President is a Professor of Law. Between himself, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the members of the Senate, it would be logical to assume that he possesses the best legal brain and could best interpret Constitutional Law.

But his stance has been disowned by some members of his own team. All the hullabaloo appears to have little to do with the best interests of the generality of Nigerians. It's alleged to all be the work of various "Cabals" bent on disrupting the system by using "legal arguments" to subvert the Constitution. The word Cabal is being bandied around a lot these days. Defined as a group of people united in some close design together, usually to promote their private views or interests often by intrigue and unbeknown to persons outside their group, the term is frequently used in conspiracy theories. It increasingly appears as if Nigeria has become a nation of Cabals all acting against the national interests.

Inside each of these Cabals exist smaller Cabals. There is a Political Cabal made up of recycled actors who play recurring roles in each government. They are specialists in self-preservation. Otherwise referred to as AGIP (Any Government in Power) appointees they have lived the bulk of their lives at government expense and are incapable of earning an honest living outside of this. The last thing on their minds is the greater good of the people. This Political Cabal is assisted by an Administrative Cabal comprising the super Civil-Servants working in various "juicy" Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA's).

In addition to granting themselves outrageous allowances and benefits, the Administrative Cabal are responsible for contract inflation and colleting kickbacks. They specialise in the payroll fraud incorrectly referred to as "Ghost Workers", and they who fail to remit withholding taxes deducted from contractor's payments. Government Chief Executives are not signatories to accounts, it's the administrative cabal who really facilitate corruption. Then there is the Economic Cabal who are in charge of Nigeria's money and pride themselves on becoming billionaires from making the rest of the country poor. Referred to as the "organised private sector" they have perfected the art of making money through government patronage through import duty waivers and preferential foreign exchange terms.

They also engage in unethical stock market transactions, unscrupulous banking practices, and subsidy scamming. There is a Military Cabal comprising retired Senior officers. Less active in political affairs since 1999 they concern themselves with misappropriating the military and security budgets through over-inflated or non-performing contracts. There is the Aso Villa Cabal. They specialise in surrounding the President in order to hide the truth from him, and making the rest of the nation believe that incapacitated Presidents' are still in charge whenever the occasion demands. There is an Ethnic Cabal whose sole interest lies in promoting their tribal sentiments.

There is also a Religious Cabal comprising those not known for any philanthropic activities who use the Holy Books to promote hatred. While the vast majority of Nigerians live in peace with one another, they try to promote the idea that it shouldn't be so. These various cabals are the real power brokers in charge of the nation. Nigerians are far more loyal to their Cabal than to the nation itself. Perhaps the best representation of the differences between us should not be based upon tribe, region, state or religion, but upon membership of a Cabals!