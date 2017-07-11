11 July 2017

Nigeria: 34-Yr-Old Man Found Dead in Jos

By Lami Sadiq

Jos — The lifeless body of a man has been found by residents around Zarmaganda in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state, Daily Trust can report.

Residents said the corpse was suspected to have been dumped in the area with a written inscription on his palm which reads 'To ensure prudence and persistence'.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Terna Tyopev, said the corpse was later identified as that of 34 year-old Joseph Luke from Mbanu LGA of Imo State.

He explained that the elder brother of the deceased, one Chima Luke, identified the corpse to be that of Joseph who was residing at Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

ASP Tyopev added that police at Anglo Jos were informed about the corpse through the Ward Head of Chamba village of Zarmaganda area.

"The traditional ruler reported to our men that he received information that a corpse of an unidentified young man was found behind the Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS) by Air force Comprehensive Girls School," he said.

He said the deceased was suspected to have been killed by unknown persons elsewhere, adding that the corpse has been deposited at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for autopsy.

The police spokesman said investigation is on, assuring that the police would leave no stone unturned to unravel the circumstances that led to the man's death.

