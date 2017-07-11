11 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Finally Reports Back On Last Policy Conference Commissions, With a Bang

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The ANC's policy conference finished last week but we were still being briefed on its outcomes on Monday. The ANC wants the Presidency to take a more central role in the drafting of the country's Budget, to finally look at consolidating provinces, provide free higher education for the poor by 2018, and hopes to use the medical aid tax rebate to fund the NHI. By GREG NICOLSON.

Towards the end of the Luthuli House briefing on Monday, Obed Bapela, Naledi Pandor and Andries Nel each rose to clarify one issue. Bapela, briefing media on the legislature and governance commission at the ANC's national policy conference, held in Johannesburg last week, had said the Presidency should be the central driver of the developmental state and the budget should be located within President Jacob Zuma's office.

Control of the Treasury and its budget is at the heart of ANC state capture and factional battles. It has led to multiple Cabinet reshuffles, seen as attempts by Zuma to take tighter control of the country's purse strings. Was Zuma trying to usurp Treasury's power and give the president ultimate authority for passing the country's annual Budget?

Bapela, deputy minister in the presidency for performance...

South Africa

Remembering Prudence Mabele - the Sangoma Who Lived for Science

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.