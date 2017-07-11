South Africa: ANC Finally Reports Back On Last Policy Conference Commissions, With a Bang

analysis

The ANC's policy conference finished last week but we were still being briefed on its outcomes on Monday. The ANC wants the Presidency to take a more central role in the drafting of the country's Budget, to finally look at consolidating provinces, provide free higher education for the poor by 2018, and hopes to use the medical aid tax rebate to fund the NHI. By GREG NICOLSON.

Towards the end of the Luthuli House briefing on Monday, Obed Bapela, Naledi Pandor and Andries Nel each rose to clarify one issue. Bapela, briefing media on the legislature and governance commission at the ANC's national policy conference, held in Johannesburg last week, had said the Presidency should be the central driver of the developmental state and the budget should be located within President Jacob Zuma's office.

Control of the Treasury and its budget is at the heart of ANC state capture and factional battles. It has led to multiple Cabinet reshuffles, seen as attempts by Zuma to take tighter control of the country's purse strings. Was Zuma trying to usurp Treasury's power and give the president ultimate authority for passing the country's annual Budget?

Bapela, deputy minister in the presidency for performance...