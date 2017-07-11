10 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Father Jailed After Punching Six-Year-Old Son for Eating Polony

Tagged:

Related Topics

A father has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for assaulting his son for eating polony.

Johannesburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 43-year-old man was sentenced in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court last Thursday.

Mbele said, in October 2016, the police were patrolling when they received information about abuse taking place in the Brixton area.

Police found a 6-year-old boy bleeding from the nose and mouth after his father had hit him.

"It is alleged that his father assaulted him with his fist for eating a polony," Mbele said.

The boy was taken to hospital and the man was arrested for child abuse.

Source: News24

South Africa

Remembering Prudence Mabele - the Sangoma Who Lived for Science

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.