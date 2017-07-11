A father has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for assaulting his son for eating polony.

Johannesburg central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the 43-year-old man was sentenced in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court last Thursday.

Mbele said, in October 2016, the police were patrolling when they received information about abuse taking place in the Brixton area.

Police found a 6-year-old boy bleeding from the nose and mouth after his father had hit him.

"It is alleged that his father assaulted him with his fist for eating a polony," Mbele said.

The boy was taken to hospital and the man was arrested for child abuse.

