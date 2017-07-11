6 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: No Surprises With ICC's Finding Against South Africa

There is some disappointment in the ICC's finding in respect of the absence of a sufficiently harsh penalty against South Africa in the matter of its failure to arrest Sudan's President, Omar al-Bashir. By KAAJAL RAMJATHAN-KEOGH.

The Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled on 6 July that South Africa had obligations to arrest Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir and failed to do so. The ICC found unanimously that South Africa failed to comply with its obligations, contrary to the provisions of the Rome Statute. They did not however make any referral to either the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute or to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The court recognised that the Supreme Court of South Africa made strong findings against South Africa and in the spirit of complementarity did not take an overly harsh position on South Africa. The court has also appeared to recognise the futility of the referral to the UNSC from previous such referrals, which have yielded no results.

South Africa appeared before the ICC on 7 April to argue that the chamber should not make a finding of non-compliance against it. This was in respect of South Africa's failure to...

