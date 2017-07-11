South Africa: Newborn Baby Found Abandoned in Stutterheim

Mabele helped lead the fight for antiretrovirals in SA and didn't stop there. She passed away this week. This was her… Read more »

Stutterheim — A newborn baby boy was found at about 16:50 at a back yard of a house at Vries Street in Stutterheim. It is alleged that the baby was heard crying by the house occupants. The baby was taken by ambulance to hospital where he is being kept. A case of child abandonment has been registered at Stutterheim SAPS. Police investigation is continuing in tracking down the mother of the child. Anyone who have information that could lead to identification of the baby or parents can contact Stutterheim SAPS on 043 683 1996 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

