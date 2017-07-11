Liberia: Nuquay Gambles Speaker Post

House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay, poised to get reelected to the House of Representatives and subsequently retain the Office of Speaker, has gambled all here and rather accepted to become running mate of the governing Unity Party Standard Bearer, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to vie for the presidency in the October elections.

Vice President Boakai announced Speaker Nuquay as his running mate late Monday, 10 July nearly year after his ascension as Standard Bearer of the governing UP at its national convention held in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The pronouncement ends a prolonged period of uncertainties and speculations across the country as to whom the UP presidential hopeful would pick to form a ticket for his bid for the nation's highest office.

Vice President Boakai describes the Margibi County lawmaker and Speaker as a man with requisite skills and experience to serve the Liberian people. The selection came barely two days after the National Elections Commission announced a 10- day extension of the Candidate Nomination process, which had been scheduled to end today, Tuesday, 11 July.

The 76-year-old Presidential hopeful had come under increased criticism for what many describe as being slow and indecisive in naming a running mate, questioning his ability to address matters of state with urgency, if elected the next President of Liberia. Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Speaker Nuquay terms his preferment by the Vice President as the will of God, promising to work with the governing UP in its attempt to get a third term in office.