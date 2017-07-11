Liberia: Unification Town Streets Get Pavement

The City Mayor of Unification City Lower Margibi County has embarked on the pavement of streets within the city. Speaking to this paper recently at her office, Mayor Esther G. Kiawu said Unification City is the gate way to Liberia, and as such the city needs to be beautified.

According to Madam Kiawu the city currently lacks good roads, something which have made traveling difficult for citizens within the city. The local city mayor said since she took over as mayor of the city, she has been working in line with her citizens regarding development in the city.

She further added that as mayor of the city, she was not appointed by the Executive Branch of Government to only sit in office but to work in order to bring development within the city.

She said, she was able to talk to the management of the Robert's International Airport to assist with some laterites now being use on the roads.Unification town includes the Cotton Tree community, Dolo's Town and Smell-no-Taste.

Madam Kiawu said the pavement project will also cover Dolo's Town. She used the opportunity to thank the citizens and call on them to join her in her effort to develop the city.