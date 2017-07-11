11 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: AFL Commander Warns Public

By Papa Morris

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia at the Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Bong County have issued a stern warning to the public against the wearing of military attires.

In an interview with the New Dawn correspondent in Bong over the weekend, the Commander of the First Engineering Company, Captain David Cooper, says any member of the public caught wearing military clothing will be immediately undressed regardless of his or her location.

Captain Cooper stresses that only personnel of the AFL are permitted to dress in military outfits, not civilians.He says the warning is necessary in the wake of criminals wearing military gears and impersonating as military personnel.

Captain Cooper explains that recently, a man attired in military uniform stole a motorbike from a motorcyclist, identifying himself to the victim as a soldier from the Camp Tubman Military Barracks.

The AFL Commander discloses that the situation led to one of his officers being attacked by motorcyclists as he left duty from the Camp Tubman Military Barracks to the Via Community Barracks.

Captain Cooper says even though he has not received any order of such from his bosses in Monrovia, he is taking the decision to protect the integrity of the soldiers.

He reiterates that the public should desist from wearing or traveling with anything that is related to the military, adding that soldiers will have to be on the alert in ensuring that civilians do not wear military clothes.

