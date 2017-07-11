11 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Electing VP Boakai Will Create Setback

By Papa Morris

The Liberia Football Association President now a senior member of the opposition Liberty Party, Musa Hassan Bility, says electing Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai as the next Liberian president will create setback for the country.

Speaking over the weekend in Gbarnga, Bong County Mr. Bility stresses that Liberia needs a President, who will deliver her citizens not someone who will take more than a year to make decision.

According to him, Vice President Boakai has demonstrated to Liberians that he is not proficient to lead the country as evidenced by the delay in picking his running mate.

At the same time the Liberty Party executive is cautioning residents of Gbarnga not to reelect any incumbent lawmakers from the county due to what he terms their poor performances over the past time.

He continues that Bong County Lawmakers are responsibility for Gbarnga under development, adding that if they are taken from office, the city will be developed.

Bility's comment has drawn the attention of political commentators in Bong, who think it is out of frustration because his political leader Cllr. Charles Walker Brunskine is not receiving support from Bong Lawmakers.

Since he left the Unity Party and joined the opposition Liberty Party, Bility has been critical of the ruling party, arguing that Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is not capable to lead Liberia.

