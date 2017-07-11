Liberia: Certified Crooks or Men of God?

With the 2017 legislative and presidential elections past approaching, political aspirants that have not found a nest to birth their political aspirations continue to scramble for space in whatever corner that is available. Against this backdrop, it is reported that Liberia's lone female presidential aspirant, MacDella Cooper, got recently elected by the Liberia Restorative Party (LRP) to carry her as their candidate for the ensuing presidential elections.

But credible information reaching the desks of Capitol Times suggests that the group presenting itself as a Christian body (Men of God) established to influence the 2017 elections is nothing but a bunch of hustlers and crooks that siphons funds from unsuspecting victims to support their personal whims and caprices.

According to a group of Diaspora-based Liberians who claim to have sponsored the formation of the LRP some five months ago, they have expended a little over US$30,000 to establish the party's office located at 17th Street Sinkor, as well as financed the LRP registration process at the NEC.

"We have been dealing directly with Jomah K. Worwor, LRP Chairman, who is also Pastor of the Kingdom Harvest Church on Duport Road," the spokesperson of the Disapora-based Liberians told Capitol Times.

When quizzed about the reason why they have decided to come out with such sensitive information on the LRP, the US-based group said they intend to caution Madam MacDella Cooper to be "very wary of wolves disguised as Men of God whose only aim is to extort money from unsuspecting political victims."

"We are prepared to release documentations to prove our claims against the LRP, if they attempt to counter our claims," the US-based group said.

When contacted to verify the claims emanating the group from the USA, LRP secretary general Alfred Gayflor could neither deny nor confirm the allegations, but said he is waiting for proof. "If anyone says they sent us money from abroad, they have to show evidence as to the medium that was used to send money to us."

Presidential aspirant MacDella Cooper was recently elected as Standard Bearer of the Liberia Restorative Party following the nullification of the April 22, 2017 Union of Liberian Democrats convention that brought her in as Standard Bearer.

Defense lawyers have since filed an appeal to the Supreme Court countering the Civil Law Court ruling; even though MacDella Cooper now has a new political home that might end up eating her money and throwing her to the dogs.