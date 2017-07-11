11 July 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: NCA to Sue VP Boakai's Critics

The North-Central Alliance (NCA), a mass citizen's pro-democracy movement has warned those who are bent on spreading falsehoods about the public life of the Vice President and Standard Bearer of the ruling Unity Party to immediately desist or else, the movement will be left with no alternative but to respond in an unimaginable manner within the parameter of the law.

The NCA emphasizes that it will be costly and consequential on the part of those pathological liars if they fail to adhere to the warning.

The group however said that the endorsement of the Vice president Joseph N. Boakai by cross-session of Nimba citizens has not only made the work and achievement of the V.P. visible, but evidently connotes a high approval rate for VP Boakai as the next president of Liberia.

A release signed by the NCA President, Atty. Jamah Allison Barco lauded the industrious and independent minded people of Nimba and all other counties, groups and individuals for their nationalistic and patriotic decisions to see the VP as the only competent, experience, and trustworthy son of the land worth to be elected as president come October 10, 2017.

The NCA says it believes in the commitment of the Nimba people to stand by the Vice President in the ensuring elections and that said commitment is unconditional, categorical and will soon be made practical no matter the circumstance and situation.

The NCA comprises mostly citizens from Nimba, Bong, Lofa, Gbarpolu and Margibi counties who continue to show their unflinching mobilization and supporters for Vice President Joseph N. Buakai ahead of the October general elections.

